Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks odds: Picks from model on 41-21 run

In an exciting matchup that pits Cleveland chic versus the Greek Freak, the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers land in Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the high-powered Bucks. The Cavaliers have won 18 of their past 19 games thanks to MVP-caliber seasons from LeBron James and Kevin Love. Also, Dwyane Wade is providing a much-needed spark off the bench.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has won six of 10 and has gotten a big boost from point guard Eric Bledsoe, who was acquired from Phoenix in an early-season deal.

The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites, up from a pick'em. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has remained steady at 217.

Before picking either side, you need to read what the SportsLine Projection Model has come up with. This model has put together a blistering 41-21 run on its top-rated NBA point-spread picks this season, returning over $1,400 to $100 bettors. If you followed it, you would be up big right now.

Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Cavaliers-Bucks and locked in against-the-spread, money line and over-under picks.

We can tell you that the computer has the under 217 winning 57 percent of simulations, making the total points pick a solid one. The computer has an impressive record on A-rated point-spread picks, and in fact, it also has one for Tuesday's big game.

Cleveland, which at 23-8 trails Boston by just two games for the Eastern Conference lead, is 10-4 on the road. The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 106-99 in their last game on Sunday. Milwaukee, which lost at Houston on Saturday, is currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, hot on the heels of Indiana.

The Bucks are 15-13 overall and 9-5 at home, having won four of their past five at the Bradley Center.

The Bucks are led by Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 29.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also chips in with 1.5 blocks and 1.9 steals.

Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton is second on the team in scoring, averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Bledsoe contributes big-time with 17.5 points and 4.2 assists.

James, who's averaging 27.8 points, is also tops on the Cavs with 1.4 steals. He also adds 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

Love is netting 19.5 points and 10.2 boards and 3-point threat Kyle Korver is lighting it up from beyond the arc at a 45-percent clip.

Does hot-shooting Cleveland make it 19 out of 20 led by King James, or will Milwaukee pull off the upset, or at least stay within the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see the top-rated point-spread pick for Cavaliers-Bucks, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NBA, and find out.