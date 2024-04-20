Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Cavaliers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 53-41.

The Cavaliers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Regular Season Records: Orlando 47-35, Cleveland 48-34

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $42.66

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Orlando 0, Cleveland 0

The Magic and the Cavaliers had a good regular season, but the real challenge begins now, in the postseason. On Saturday, the Orlando Magic will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Magic are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The Magic are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 215, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past the Bucks 113-88.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Franz Wagner, who scored 25 points along with five rebounds and three steals, and Paolo Banchero, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers came into the contest on Sunday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 120-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets. Cleveland was up 101-88 in the fourth but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Saturday will start the first-to-four series between the Magic and the Cavaliers. Come back here to find out who's still in it and who will have to wait until next year.

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.