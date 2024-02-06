Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Cavaliers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Kings 74-59.

The Cavaliers entered the contest having won five straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it six, or will the Kings step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Sacramento 29-19, Cleveland 31-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

What to Know

The Kings are 8-2 against the Cavaliers since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Sacramento Kings' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 5th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Kings pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite Cavaliers.

Last Saturday, Sacramento beat the Bulls 123-115.

De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 41 points along with five steals.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They took down San Antonio 117-101. The Cavaliers pushed the score to 92-71 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs cut but never quite recovered from.

The Cavaliers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Donovan Mitchell out in front who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Mitchell has been hot recently, having posted 25 or more points the last five times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 29-19 record this season. As for Cleveland, they pushed their record up to 31-16 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Sacramento's seventh straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.