3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors already have more points against the Cavaliers than they managed in total against the Knicks on Wednesday. Sitting on a score of 103-98, the Raptors have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Raptors entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Cavaliers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Toronto 8-29, Cleveland 32-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.33

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Toronto Raptors will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Raptors are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Cavaliers will bounce in with 11 consecutive wins.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid win over the Thunder, taking the game 129-122.

Jarrett Allen was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up eight offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January of 2024. Evan Mobley was another key player, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

The Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 15 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Raptors, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 112-98 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.

The Raptors' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Immanuel Quickley, who went 7 for 12 en route to 22 points plus five assists, and Scottie Barnes, who scored 18 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Cleveland has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 15 of their last 16 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 32-4 record this season. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 8-29.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.7 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 110.7. The only thing between the Cavaliers and another offensive beatdown is the Raptors. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Cavaliers strolled past the Raptors when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a score of 122-108. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 15.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.