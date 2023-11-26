Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Toronto 8-8, Cleveland 8-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Raptors, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors proved on Friday. They walked away with a 121-108 win over Chicago. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Raptors.

The Raptors got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was OG Anunoby out in front who scored 26 points along with 6 rebounds. Anunoby continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Cavaliers on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Los Angeles 121-115. The Cavaliers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Evan Mobley, who scored 18 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

The victory got Toronto back to even at 8-8. As for Cleveland, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 8-8.

The Raptors are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

The Raptors might still be hurting after the devastating 118-93 defeat they got from the Cavaliers in their previous matchup back in February. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 1-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.