Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Toronto 8-8, Cleveland 8-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.84

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will get right back to it and host the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 26th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The point spread may have favored the Cavaliers on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Los Angeles 121-115.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Evan Mobley, who scored 18 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors proved on Friday. They walked away with a 121-108 victory over Chicago. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Raptors.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Raptors to victory, but perhaps none more so than OG Anunoby, who scored 26 points along with 6 rebounds. Anunoby continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The losses dropped Cleveland to 8-8 and Los Angeles to 10-7.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Everything went the Cavaliers' way against the Raptors in their previous matchup back in February as the Cavaliers made off with a 118-93 victory. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Raptors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Feb 26, 2023 - Cleveland 118 vs. Toronto 93

Dec 23, 2022 - Toronto 118 vs. Cleveland 107

Nov 28, 2022 - Toronto 100 vs. Cleveland 88

Oct 19, 2022 - Toronto 108 vs. Cleveland 105

Mar 24, 2022 - Toronto 117 vs. Cleveland 104

Mar 06, 2022 - Cleveland 104 vs. Toronto 96

Dec 26, 2021 - Cleveland 144 vs. Toronto 99

Nov 05, 2021 - Cleveland 102 vs. Toronto 101

Apr 26, 2021 - Toronto 112 vs. Cleveland 96

Apr 10, 2021 - Toronto 135 vs. Cleveland 115

Injury Report for the Cavaliers

Dean Wade: Out (Ankle)

Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal)

Injury Report for the Raptors