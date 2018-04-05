Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards odds: NBA picks, projections from expert on 5-2 run

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards already have playoff spots locked up. Still, both clubs are still vying for favorable seeding position and looking to head to the postseason in top form. They have a chance to achieve these goals Thursday night when they meet in a nationally televised game at Quicken Loans Arena (8 p.m. ET).

The Cavaliers are 5.5-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 218.

The Cavaliers have endured a well-documented journey through nonstop adversity and transition this season. They overhauled their roster with a massive mid-season trade, and also have battled injuries and inconsistency from the opening tip.

But they appear to have hit a groove just as the postseason approaches, as LeBron James and company have won nine of their last 10.

They also have won seven straight home games, and are coming off a 112-106 win over the Toronto Raptors in a potential preview of the Eastern Conference Finals.

James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead all five starters in double figures. Kevin Love scored 18 points and added 15 rebounds.

Coach Tyronn Lue will return to the sidelines Thursday for the first time since March 17 because of personal health issues.

Lue will need to push his team toward another inspired performance against a Wizards club that is in desperate need of one.

The Wizards have lost six of their last eight to drop to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They were routed 120-104 by the Houston Rockets in their last outing.

John Wall, who missed 34 games because of a knee injury, returned to the lineup Sunday in a 113-84 road loss to the Chicago Bulls. Wall is 9-for-27 from the field in the two games since his return.

Washington has allowed its last two opponents to shoot better than 50 percent from the field and was dominated on the glass in both contests.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in all seven games of their home winning streak.