With the Hawks on the verge of eliminating the New York Knicks, Atlanta big man Clint Capela stepped up his trash-talking in his latest media appearance. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he seemed to send a message to future opponents about what his team can do to yours just as well as anyone else.
The quote begins with him appearing to speak about the tough style of play the Knicks bring to the court. As you can tell with the cool and calm demeanor with which he delivers his statement, Capela really believes in his squad.
Clint Capela: "We can push guys around too and we can talk shit as well and get a win with it, so what are you going to do about it? ... "— Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) June 1, 2021
"We'll send you on vacation." pic.twitter.com/xjLmjod2Aj
The Hawks are currently up 3-1 against the Knicks in this playoff series, with their last win coming on Sunday in Atlanta, 113-96. Capela, for his part, has been averaging 9 points, 13 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
As one might imagine, this quote made its way back to the New York side of the aisle, and, well, it wasn't taken too kindly. It was brought up to Knicks guard Derrick Rose, who pretty much pulled a "I'm too grown to deal with this stuff."
Derrick Rose on Clint Capela:— Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) June 1, 2021
"I'm 32 years old. I never talked shit in my life. I'm not going to start now that Clint Capela said something."
The next game in this series is set to take place in the mecca of fan trash-talking, Madison Square Garden, on Wednesday.