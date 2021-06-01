With the Hawks on the verge of eliminating the New York Knicks, Atlanta big man Clint Capela stepped up his trash-talking in his latest media appearance. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he seemed to send a message to future opponents about what his team can do to yours just as well as anyone else.

The quote begins with him appearing to speak about the tough style of play the Knicks bring to the court. As you can tell with the cool and calm demeanor with which he delivers his statement, Capela really believes in his squad.

The Hawks are currently up 3-1 against the Knicks in this playoff series, with their last win coming on Sunday in Atlanta, 113-96. Capela, for his part, has been averaging 9 points, 13 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

As one might imagine, this quote made its way back to the New York side of the aisle, and, well, it wasn't taken too kindly. It was brought up to Knicks guard Derrick Rose, who pretty much pulled a "I'm too grown to deal with this stuff."

The next game in this series is set to take place in the mecca of fan trash-talking, Madison Square Garden, on Wednesday.