Clippers' 2019-20 roster: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George team up to form second title contender in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Clippers were the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference last season, but made the Golden State Warriors work, winning two games at Oracle Arena to force the series to six games. Their Game 2 win, in particular, was one of the moments of the season when they came back from a 31-point deficit to stun Steph Curry and Co.

This season, the Clippers have their sights set on winning the No. 1 seed in the West themselves. Just a few days after free agency began, they made the moves off the summer, trading for Paul George and signing Kawhi Leonard in the middle of the night to vault themselves into title contention. They also brought back Patrick Beverley and Ivica Zubac, and acquired Moe Harkless from the Trail Blazers in the four-team Jimmy Butler trade.

Just a few years after their Lob City group was broken up, the Clippers are now not only in title contention, but are the favorite according to the Westgate SuperBook with 3-1 odds. Per SportsLine's projections, they're the favorites in the West with a 28.2 percent chance to win the conference.

Clippers roster:

Projected starting lineup: