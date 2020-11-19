The Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers are making a three-team trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Nets will receive Landry Shamet from the Clippers, and send the No. 19 overall pick (Saddiq Bey) to the Pistons. Detroit, in turn, will send Luke Kennard to the Clippers, who will also send Rodney McGruder to the Pistons.

Kennard, on paper, is the best player in this deal. He averaged 15.8 points in a breakout 2019-20 season, but played only 28 games due to tendinitis in his knee. With Kennard eligible for a contract extension, the Pistons seemingly preferred the idea of Bey, a 3-and-D prospect that should be able to help right now.

The Nets seemingly could have taken Kennard for themselves, but instead targeted Shamet off the Clippers. Shamet has had a number of health issues of his own, but has shot above 40 percent from behind the arc in the NBA. In theory, his role would overlap with Joe Harris', but with Harris entering free agency, the Nets got a bit of insurance in Shamet. If both are on the roster next season, well, title contenders can never have enough shooting.

The trade leaves the Pistons with three first-round rookies: Bey, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart. The Clippers and Nets, both in win-now mode, chose to prioritize veterans with NBA experience. All three teams seemingly got what they were looking for out of this deal.