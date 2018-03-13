Clippers' Avery Bradley reportedly out for rest of regular season following surgery
Bradley last played on Feb. 14 and will now sit out for an additional six to eight weeks
Avery Bradley was one of the more interesting pieces involved in the trade that sent Blake Griffin from the Clippers to the Pistons. Bradley is a great perimeter defender and his ability to hit 3-pointers makes him versatile offensively. However, he hasn't had much of a chance to show those skills in Los Angeles.
Bradley hasn't played since Feb. 14 due to an adductor injury. On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Bradley would miss the rest of the regular season following surgery to repair his adductor and rectus abdomnis muscles. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.
This has to be disappointing for Bradley. He hasn't had one of his best seasons and is going to be a free agent this summer. He needed to have a strong finish to convince teams that he's the same player he was for years in Boston. If the Clippers can remain in the playoff race then he might get a chance to show that in the postseason.
While it's never good to be missing a player, the Clippers shouldn't see too much falloff from not having Bradley. They've been cruising lately and most of those wins have come without Bradley in the lineup. They'll likely keep that up even with Bradley out longer than they would prefer.
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We have got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Tuesday in the NBA
-
Celtics injuries piling up at worst time
This is all coming at the worst possible time for Boston
-
Drafting top young stars under 25
Four big men get taken early in this draft featuring only players aged 25 and younger
-
Leonard won't return Thursday for Spurs
Leonard was reportedly targeting the date for his first game since Jan. 13
-
Report: Smart's season in doubt?
The Celtics are still awaiting a second opinion on Smart's torn tendon in his right thumb
-
Dubs cancel practice after Curry b-day
Curry celebrated his birthday on Monday night in style with his team, E-40 ... and a yacht