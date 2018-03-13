Clippers' Avery Bradley reportedly out for rest of regular season following surgery

Avery Bradley was one of the more interesting pieces involved in the trade that sent Blake Griffin from the Clippers to the Pistons. Bradley is a great perimeter defender and his ability to hit 3-pointers makes him versatile offensively. However, he hasn't had much of a chance to show those skills in Los Angeles.

Bradley hasn't played since Feb. 14 due to an adductor injury. On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Bradley would miss the rest of the regular season following surgery to repair his adductor and rectus abdomnis muscles. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley underwent surgery to repair adductor and rectus abdominis muscles on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the regular season, league sources tell ESPN. Six weeks to eight weeks is the recovery time on the surgery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 13, 2018

This has to be disappointing for Bradley. He hasn't had one of his best seasons and is going to be a free agent this summer. He needed to have a strong finish to convince teams that he's the same player he was for years in Boston. If the Clippers can remain in the playoff race then he might get a chance to show that in the postseason.

While it's never good to be missing a player, the Clippers shouldn't see too much falloff from not having Bradley. They've been cruising lately and most of those wins have come without Bradley in the lineup. They'll likely keep that up even with Bradley out longer than they would prefer.