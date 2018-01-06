Clippers' Blake Griffin suffers scary head injury vs. Warriors, exits with concussion
Griffin took an elbow to the head from Warriors center JaVale McGee
The last thing the injury-plagued Los Angeles Clippers wanted to see was All-Star forward Blake Griffin lying on the floor in pain for several minutes.
In the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Warriors, Griffin caught an inadvertent elbow from Golden State center JaVale McGee and proceeded to lay on the floor for several minutes while he was treated by the Clippers staff. He eventually walked off the court under his own power, and went directly into the locker room for further evaluation.
It was a scary moment, but it is a great sign that Griffin was eventually able to walk away from the incident. The Clippers announced the Griffin had been diagnosed with a concussion and would not return to the game.
Griffin returned to action on Dec. 29 after missing nearly a month with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
