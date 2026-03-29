A cross-conference matchup on Sunday's NBA schedule features the Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks (29-44) have lost three in a row, most recently falling to San Antonio on Saturday, 127-95, to officially be eliminated from postseason contention. The Clippers (38-36) are riding a four-game win streak and are coming off a Friday win over Indiana, 114-113. Milwaukee leads the all-time series 74-56.

Tip-off from is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Los Angeles won the lone matchup earlier this season, 129-96. The latest Bucks vs. Clippers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook have Los Angeles as the 15.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 220.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Bucks picks, check out the Bucks vs. Clippers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Clippers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -15.5 at DraftKings Bucks vs. Clippers over/under: 220.5 points Bucks vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -1053, Bucks +669 Bucks vs. Clippers picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. Clippers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Clippers vs. Bucks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Bucks vs. Clippers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (220.5). The earlier matchup this season went over, as have three of the last four meetings between these two. This O/U is at the sweet spot for the Over for both teams, as when the total is between 221 and 224, the Over is a combined 18-9 for the Bucks and Clippers.

Across the course of the season, the Clippers have surpassed the total in 54% of games, while the Over is 4-1 over Milwaukee's last four home contests. The model forecasts both teams to score multiple points more than their season averages as 10,000 simulations call for the two to combine for 232 points. Thus, the Over hits with plenty of points to spare as the total is eclipsed in 68% of simulations in an A-rated pick. See the Clippers vs. Bucks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Bucks vs. Clippers picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Clippers vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Clippers line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.