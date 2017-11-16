Clippers Call up Jamil Wilson, Send CJ Williams and Brice Johnson to Agua Caliente

The Clippers are shaking up the bottom of their roster a bit, but this isn’t something that should impact the team much during games.

CJ Williams was just called up for his NBA debut a week ago, but will now return to the AC Clippers, where he started the first three games of the season. Williams played 8 seconds against the Thunder last Friday, and appeared very briefly against the Pelicans as well. He has accumulated no stats for the Clippers. He was on fire in his first three games in the G-League, however, scoring 16 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 47% shooting from three. He will look to continue his hot shooting ways in Agua Caliente.

Brice Johnson has split time between AC and LA, playing in two games in the G-League and five in the NBA. He’s only seen garbage time in the NBA, as there are way too many players ahead of him at power forward and center for him to see real minutes. Hopefully he develops more down in Ontario, where he will get substantial playing time. In his two games there, he averaged a double double, scoring 17.5 points, bringing in 10.5 rebounds, and collecting 2 steals per game. So far he’s been too good for G-League play, but not quite good enough at the NBA level, so more development is definitely needed.

For Jamil Wilson, this is an opportunity for him to have the moment he’s presumably been waiting for since he became serious about basketball: playing in an NBA game. In five games with Agua Caliente, he’s done a bit of everything, and his versatility should be of use for the LA Clippers. He’s only shot 31.8% from three so far this season, but his history shows he’s a better shooter than that. More importantly, he’s very comfortable taking them, as he launches 4.4 per game. Wilson is also one of the team leaders in blocks (0.8 per game) and assists (2.7 per game). He’s not a great ballhandler, though he has a high basketball IQ, and is a solid passer for a wing who doesn’t possess the ball a lot. On defense, he has some ability to switch due to his size and athleticism, and is a capable help defender. He will be behind Wes Johnson and Sam Dekker at the 3/ 4 positions, but could work his way into playing time if he impresses as a shooter or defender.

Good luck to CJ and Brice down in Agua Caliente, and get excited for Jamil to enter his first regular season NBA game!