Clippers’ City Edition Jerseys Will Differ From Leaks
Clippers’ City Edition Jerseys Will Differ From Leaks
Conrad Burry has received new information about the Clippers’ fourth and final uniform set.
According to Conrad Burry, who is the expert on all things NBA jerseys, the Clippers’ alternate “City Edition” jerseys will differ from the original red mock-up that he released in September. He didn’t give any details on what the actual jerseys will look like, but hopefully he’ll be able to release a new mock-up soon. I’m pretty thankful for the revision, since the original mock-up was pretty underwhelming. Burry promises the new model will be both better and different.
JUST IN: Good news, all...i received some bad info on these Clips unis and the real City Edition uniform will be something (better and) different. Still working to get enough details to make a new mockup. Stay tuned. https://t.co/vUQ98tqhyv— Conrad Burry (@conradburry) December 1, 2017
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
-
Knicks Twitter gets Porzingis news
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans, but it appears their unicorn will be OK
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
LaVar explains 'crucial' Lakers mistake
Surprise, surprise -- LaVar had some thoughts on the Lakers' loss
-
6 most important NBA teams this season
Is Boston the most fascinating story? Can it maintain? Will OKC hold together? Did Cavs turn...
-
Whiteside concerned with knee injury
Whiteside suffered a bone bruise on opening night, and has missed six games throughout the...