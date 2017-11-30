Clippers’ City Edition Jerseys Will Differ From Leaks

Conrad Burry has received new information about the Clippers’ fourth and final uniform set.

According to Conrad Burry, who is the expert on all things NBA jerseys, the Clippers’ alternate “City Edition” jerseys will differ from the original red mock-up that he released in September. He didn’t give any details on what the actual jerseys will look like, but hopefully he’ll be able to release a new mock-up soon. I’m pretty thankful for the revision, since the original mock-up was pretty underwhelming. Burry promises the new model will be both better and different.