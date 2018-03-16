Clippers coach Doc Rivers fined $15K for calling officiating 'a complete joke'

The Clippers put up a strong fight against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, but ended up falling, 101-96. Some might say Houston's star power and home-court advantage took over late in the game, but Clippers coach Doc Rivers pointed to something else as a main culprit in the loss.

"I don't say much about officiating," Rivers said, via ESPN. "They shot 41 3s, we shot 18. We doubled them in the amount of points in the paint. And it was 24-8 in free throws. That's a joke. That's a complete joke."

Well actually, Doc, the discrepancy was 23-8, but the point still stands.

"I thought our guys drove and got hit all game," Rivers continued. "Lou [Williams] down the stretch got killed on a play and no call. Austin [Rivers] gets hit and no call. DJ [DeAndre Jordan] gets fouled over the back.

"I haven't [complained about officiating] all year. Our guys played their hearts out. But for them to shoot that many more free throws than us, and we're the team attacking, it just doesn't make basketball sense to me. It is what it is, and we have to move on."

The remarks drew a $15,000 fine from the NBA, which isn't exactly a surprise.

Despite losing Chris Paul in the offseason and trading Blake Griffin before the deadline, the Clippers are among the eight teams vying for the final six positions in the Western Conference playoffs, behind the Rockets and Warriors. The Clippers have seen contributions from unheralded players like Tyrone Wallace, C.J. Williams and Montrezl Harrell throughout the season, so Rivers clearly doesn't want to see his team not getting calls because they lack big names.

Rivers and the Clippers face another team packed with star power on Friday -- the Oklahoma City Thunder.