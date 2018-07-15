Clippers coach Doc Rivers says role remains same despite losing title of team president

The LA Clippers have had an interesting offseason following their first season missing the playoffs since 2011. They made two lottery picks in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson, traded Austin Rivers for Marcin Gortat, lost DeAndre Jordan to the Mavericks and handed out free agent contracts to Avery Bradley, Mike Scott and Luc Mbah a Moute.

More than any other move, the deal that sent Rivers -- son of coach Doc Rivers -- away from the team was seen as a sign that Rivers was no longer making all the personnel moves. While Rivers kept his job as coach, he was stripped of the title of president of basketball operations before the season started.

According to Rivers, however, things are still the same as they've always been, despite losing the title. He did, however, joke that he's going to blame everyone else if his son goes off with the Wizards. Via the Boston Herald:

He also likes where he's at in terms of job description, though he says things haven't shifted much in his tenure. "I'm still doing basically the same stuff," Rivers said. "It's interesting. I don't think my role has changed since I've been there. "When I first came, I was just the coach, but I was involved in every decision. Then I was the president, and I was involved in every decision. Now I'm the coach and whatever other title I have - I have another title, but I don't even know what that is - but I'm still involved in every decision, so it really hasn't changed much. My workload has changed some though. It's less now, and that's good. Before this last title change, I was hiring different people so I didn't have to do everything, and that was the intent." That gives him plausible deniability if the trading of his son doesn't work out. "If Austin goes to Washington and scores 50, I'm blaming everybody else," Doc said with a laugh.

Without being inside the front office, it's tough to know exactly how much input Rivers has on every move. And while he says his role is pretty much the same, it's hard to imagine he has full control given that they traded his son.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the Clippers do this season in what is now truly a new era for the team. Also, it would be pretty funny if Austin Rivers drops a 50-ball for the Wizards -- especially if it happens against the Clips.