Clippers fined $50,000 for violating NBA anti-tampering rule after Doc Rivers' comments on Kawhi Leonard
Doc Rivers has landed the Los Angeles Clippers in some hot water
The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to be one of the major players in free agency this summer.
However, the team is in a little bit of hot water following some recent comments by head coach Doc Rivers about soon-to-be free agent, and Toronto Raptors star, Kawhi Leonard. On Friday, the NBA fined the Clippers $50,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rule for comments made about Leonard during a recent appearance on ESPN.
As you can see, Rivers compared Leonard's level of play to that of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While Rivers never mentioned the Clippers and Leonard in the same breath, the NBA felt that it was a subject that Rivers shouldn't be discussing.
The Clippers are being mentioned as a potential destination for Leonard considering that the Toronto Raptors swingman is from Los Angeles. Of course, Leonard is going to be an unrestricted free agent, but he's still under contract with Toronto at this time. Coaches are prohibited from talking about players who are under contract with another team.
It will certainly be an intriguing storyline to follow this summer as we'll find out soon enough whether or not Leonard would be interested in joining forces with Rivers and the Clippers.
