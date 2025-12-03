The Los Angeles Clippers surprisingly announced overnight that the organization severed ties with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul amid a 5-16 start to the 2025-26 season. Paul averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game over 14.3 minutes this season.

"We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team," president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement to ESPN. "We will work with him on the next step of his career. Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now. There are a lot of reasons why we've struggled. We're grateful for the impact Chris has made on our franchise."

Paul announced two weeks ago that this would be his final NBA season.

The New Orleans Hornets selected Paul, 40, No. 4 overall in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest. He won Rookie of the Year honors with an immediate impact. Over his 21-year career, he has been a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA team selection and nine-time All-Defensive team honoree to earn recognition as one of the NBA's 75 Greatest Players.

Stay tuned to CBS Sports for more on this developing storyline.