Clippers Injury Update: Blake Griffin has “No Structural Damage” in Left MCL, Could Miss Two Months With Sprain

It’s not the worst, but it’s also not good.

According to a release from the team, Clippers forward Blake Griffin could miss up to 8 weeks with an MCL sprain. Griffin suffered the injury last night in the fourth quarter of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, when he collided with teammate Austin Rivers on the defensive end and tweaked his knee.

An MRI today revealed no structural damage in Griffin’s left knee, but the sprained ligament will still keep him out for a while. The Clippers officially stated that the recovery can take up to 8 weeks, leaving the window open for an earlier return if Blake heals well during physical therapy. However, it seems that with Blake’s injury history and the devastating effect that a re-injury or aggravation could have, it’s probably wise for him to fully heal before trying to play again.

The Clippers currently sit at 8-11, tied for 9th in the Western Conference, after a recent three-game winning spurt began to counteract the negative effects of their 9-game losing streak. It’s going to be incredibly hard for them to remain near the .500 mark if they’re forced to play 20+ games without Griffin, which could leave them well out of the playoff race by the time he returns.