Clippers Injury Update: Teodosic, Gallinari To Return in 5-10 Games

Reinforcements could finally be arriving for the Clippers. Are they too late?

The day after the depressing news broke that Blake Griffin could miss up to two months with a strained MCL in his left knee, there’s some news on the Clippers injury front that’s a little more optimistic: Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic both practiced today, and while neither participated in 5-on-5, Doc Rivers told reporters that they should both be back in the next 5-10 games.

That puts an approximate range between December 9th and 18th.

Tomer Azarly shared the update from practice on twitter:

Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic will not be practicing today. Doc Rivers said Gallo and Milos have gone live, 1-on-1, but says they're not ready for 5-on-5 yet. #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 29, 2017

Doc Rivers on return of Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic - 'I think both Gallo and Milos are close. I don't think they'll be out more than 5-10 games.' #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 29, 2017

Doc’s wording does seem to suggest that one or both of the two could potentially return sooner than 5 games, as well. Any help is welcome, as the Clippers are currently without four of their five starters, as Griffin, Teodosic, and Gallinari are joined on the injured list by guard Patrick Beverley, who had microfracture knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.