The Los Angeles Clippers have named John Gibson as the franchise's interim governor and CEO, with the NBA approving his selection to serve as the team's interim leader amid Steve Ballmer's one-year suspension for cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard.

Gibson is a Los Angeles-based trial attorney who was a partner at DLA Piper and is a longtime season ticket holder with the Clippers. Ballmer nominated Gibson as his replacement during his suspension and the NBA approved Gibson on Monday after a vetting process, per ESPN.

"I am honored to take on this responsibility and grateful for the opportunity to serve an organization I have supported for many years," Gibson said in a statement. "The Clippers have talented players, coaches, and staff, an extraordinary home in Intuit Dome, and passionate Clipper Nation fans who, like me, care deeply about this team. My focus will be on supporting our people, providing steady leadership, and helping the organization continue moving forward."

After initially signaling they would try to fight the NBA on the punishment handed down from the investigation, the Clippers changed course and accepted the league's decision. L.A. finalized the long-agreed-upon trade to send Leonard to the Raptors and has begun filling the various voids in leadership positions due to suspensions from the investigation.

Gibson is the most significant in taking over as interim governor. General manager Trent Redden is expected to lead the basketball operations department, as president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months. President of business operations Gillian Zucker was also suspended for one year.

The Clippers face a challenging future in the wake of the punishment after losing five future first-round picks. In the immediate future, they will have to prepare their long-term plan with their chief decision-makers sidelined for 6 to 12 months. One would expect the franchise to operate cautiously under Gibson's tenure as the interim governor, at least until Frank is back from his suspension -- which will be after next season's trade deadline. The league, in handing down its punishment, said the Clippers "are subject to a compliance and monitoring program overseen by the league office for a period of five years."