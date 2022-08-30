John Wall has dealt with a lot of adversity in recent years and has opened up about those challenges. In an interview at his foundation's event with the Salvation Army, Wall revealed that he had suicidal thoughts over the past two years as he faced significant challenges in his life -- both on and off the court.

"Darkest place I've ever been in," Wall said regarding how he's been feeling in recent years. "At one point in time I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing and my grandma passing a year later. All this in the midst of COVID at the same time. Me going to the chemotherapy and sitting there. Me seeing my mom take her last breath. Wearing the same clothes for three days straight and laying on the couch sobbing."

Wall's mother, Frances Pulley, died in 2019 at 58 from cancer. During that same year, Wall had also suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon as a result of a fall in his home.

Wall noted that therapy has really helped him cope with these difficult situations. He also believes that this adversity has helped him become stronger as a person.

"Looking at all that, I'm like 'if I can get through this, I can get through anything in life,'" Wall said.

During his decorated NBA career, Wall has been selected to five All-Star Games while being named to the All-NBA third team during the 2016-17 season. The veteran point guard spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook in 2020.

During the 2020-21 season, Wall averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 40 games. However, Wall sat out the 2021-22 season so that the Rockets could give ample minutes to their young backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green.

Earlier this summer, Wall had his contract bought out by the Rockets and later signed with the Los Angeles Clippers to join forces with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.