NBA players will constantly look for ways to improve their game. For Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, he's drawn inspiration from some of the WNBA's top players in an effort to have even more success.

Earlier this week, Leonard revealed that he watches a ton of film and noticed that WNBA players pick up their pivot foot since it's a legal move.

"I think a lot of WNBA players do it," Leonard said, via Law Murray of The Athletic. "I thought it was just an NBA rule at first, but like I said, I realized you could pick up that back foot."

Over the years, Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike has patented the move, but it's also become more prominent throughout the league. In fact, WNBA Finals MVP and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson used it during the WNBA Finals earlier this month when she was able to get past New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart as a result.

Leonard has established himself as one of the top players in the NBA over the course of his career. However, it's certainly never too late to add another move to your bag of tricks.