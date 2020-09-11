Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams left the NBA bubble to take a now infamous trip to a strip club in July and now he's set to make money from the ordeal. Williams has acquired a trademark for the "Lemon Pepper Lou" moniker, a nickname thrown around after he visited the strip club because of its famous wings. The Clippers star shared screenshots of an email from a lawyer that shows Williams officially has the trademark on his Instagram story, according to TMZ Sports.

Williams was forced to quarantine in the NBA bubble for a 10-day period after he was spotted with rapper Jack Harlow inside Atlanta's Magic City strip club. Due to the violation, Williams missed two of the Clippers' regular season seeding games in addition to a few paychecks.

Williams is a frequent visitor to Magic City and the establishment even has a wing called the "Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ" named after him. That's where the trademark comes in.

"Y'all make jokes and T-shirts, but it's gonna cost ya lol," Williams wrote in a caption on his Instagram story.

The "Lemon Pepper Lou" name and jokes about him leaving the bubble to get the wings has become a very common punchline now Williams is taking advantage of that fact. The Clippers reserve guard claims he was attending the strip club strictly to get wings following his grandfather's funeral, which was the reason that he left the NBA bubble in the first place.