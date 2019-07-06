Clippers made Paul George deal to prevent Lakers from landing Kawhi Leonard, shifting 'balance of power' in NBA, per report

It's been known for a while that Kawhi Leonard had the desire to play in Los Angeles. While the Clippers were expected by most to be his preferred team in L.A., his name had been linked recently to the Lakers several times before and during free agency.

Would Leonard take his talents to the Lakers and team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form what could become the deadliest super-team the league has ever seen? The Clippers made sure that wasn't happening.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers believed that they were "the last line of defense for the balance of power" in the league and had to complete the trade for Paul George. With that in mind, the Clippers found it necessary to make the deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Clippers became the last line of defense for the balance of power in the NBA -- never mind the franchise's own future. The Clippers had come to believe that, without a deal for George, Leonard was prepared to sign with the Lakers and create a Staples Center partnership with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, sources said.

The Clippers acquired George from the Thunder in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps. Los Angeles made the deal in order to pair George with star forward Kawhi Leonard, who agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract with the team on Saturday.

If the Lakers would've acquired Leonard, they would've boasted one of the most lethal starting units the NBA has ever seen. Instead, the Clippers truly put all their chips in and are looking to compete for an NBA title in the coming years. Leonard and George will now team up with a strong supporting cast that include Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley.

Just hours after making the deal with the Thunder, the Clippers jumped to the top with 3:1 odds to win an NBA title during the 2019-20 campaign.