Clippers' Milos Teodosic out indefinitely with plantar fascia injury

UPDATE:

The Clippers announced Sunday evening that Teodosic suffered a plantar fascia injury and will be out indefinitely.

The Clippers' official ANNOUNCEMENT on injured guard Milos Teodosic (out indefinitely with a foot injury) ... pic.twitter.com/UZb1gOM9AY — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 22, 2017

The injury bug will not stop biting NBA players.

Milos Teodosic, the newly signed Clippers point guard and passing wizard, was the latest player to be injured during the first week of the season. Late Saturday night, Teodosic went down during the Clippers' home opener against the Phoenix Suns with a foot injury.

He had to be carried off the floor, and did not return to the game.

The team announced that X-rays of his foot were negative, but he will still need to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Via ESPN:

X-rays were negative, and Teodosic will undergo an MRI on Sunday to learn the severity of the injury, coach Doc Rivers said. "We have to wait until then," Rivers said. "I just saw him laying down. I didn't see what happened. He said that he felt something in his foot. So it's definitely a foot injury. But we don't know what it is."

This is Teodosic's first season in the NBA, though he has been playing professionally in Europe since 2004. In his first game on Thursday against the Lakers, the Serbian point guard had six points and six assists.