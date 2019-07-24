Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is 'fired up' at Kawhi Leonard and Paul George introductory press conference
This was not your average press conference
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer introduced Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in a press conference on Wednesday and did not hold back his emotions.
Ditching his notes, Ballmer, who is no stranger to getting excited on stage, went off book and and said he is "fired up to be here today".
And clearly "fired up" was and continued to build on the enthusiasm, saying: "It's pretty cool. It's pretty damn cool", while clapping and letting out a "woooo" as if he is in the stands of an NBA Finals game.
Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers is seen laughing in the background.
Ballmer calms down a bit saying, "I'm just delighted", though delighted seems like an understatement.
Looking over at George and Leonard, Ballmer exclaims that he is "pumped" to have the two stars in L.A., and the typically reserved Kawhi apparently has no idea what to do with this much emotion. Leonard has a "mom, I'm scared take me home" look on his face at first but the two-time NBA Finals MVP laughs along with his newest teammate.
Ballmer turns the press conference into something resembling a pep rally and tells the crowd to "get up" and cheer. Some media members reluctantly get up while others are seen laughing and going along with the show.
The press conference somehow gets even better with an awkward handshake between the very energetic Ballmer and the always reserved Leonard, who can't help but laugh.
The internet is already having a field day with the press conference.
Last season the Clippers went 48–34 and lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Ballmer says he was happy with last season but this year it is about winning it all, not settling for anything less. He believes the addition of the newest NBA superstars will give Los Angeles a chance to host an NBA championship parade with red and blue confetti, rather than purple and gold.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kawhi: Clippers been better than Lakers
Leonard and Paul George were officially introduced as Clippers on Wednesday
-
Ranking the 10 best NBA offseasons
The Pelicans and Jazz also made out extremely well, particularly the former despite losing...
-
Zion, Nike agree to record shoe deal
Zion is sticking with the Nike family, which is making sure this year's No. 1 overall draft...
-
Report: Pau agrees to deal with Blazers
Gasol, 39, spent last season with the Spurs and Bucks, but played just 30 games due to injury...
-
NBA's new star duos closer to Big Threes
The third-best players on next year's contenders may not carry superstar names, but the production...
-
Pierce sees big picture with young Hawks
Pierce talked to CBS Sports in Las Vegas about unlocking Atlanta's upside