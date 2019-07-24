Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is 'fired up' at Kawhi Leonard and Paul George introductory press conference

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer introduced Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in a press conference on Wednesday and did not hold back his emotions.

Ditching his notes, Ballmer, who is no stranger to getting excited on stage, went off book and and said he is "fired up to be here today".

And clearly "fired up" was and continued to build on the enthusiasm, saying: "It's pretty cool. It's pretty damn cool", while clapping and letting out a "woooo" as if he is in the stands of an NBA Finals game.

“It’s pretty cool. IT’S PRETTY DAMN COOL.”



Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is FIRED up to introduce Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.https://t.co/8azcNxTE3n pic.twitter.com/XEFELgL4NF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 24, 2019

Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers is seen laughing in the background.

Ballmer calms down a bit saying, "I'm just delighted", though delighted seems like an understatement.

It's safe to say Steve Ballmer is happy to have Kawhi & Paul George on the @LAClippers! 😂 pic.twitter.com/dJ6mAhy40h — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 24, 2019

Looking over at George and Leonard, Ballmer exclaims that he is "pumped" to have the two stars in L.A., and the typically reserved Kawhi apparently has no idea what to do with this much emotion. Leonard has a "mom, I'm scared take me home" look on his face at first but the two-time NBA Finals MVP laughs along with his newest teammate.

Ballmer turns the press conference into something resembling a pep rally and tells the crowd to "get up" and cheer. Some media members reluctantly get up while others are seen laughing and going along with the show.

The press conference somehow gets even better with an awkward handshake between the very energetic Ballmer and the always reserved Leonard, who can't help but laugh.

The internet is already having a field day with the press conference.

Kawhi and Ballmer will have to figure out that handshake 😅 pic.twitter.com/SoqeLPNU21 — SportsNation (@SportsNation) July 24, 2019

Kawhi signing with the one team that has a guy who laughs weirder than him >>>> — Jacob Martin (@TeamJacobM) July 24, 2019

Last season the Clippers went 48–34 and lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. Ballmer says he was happy with last season but this year it is about winning it all, not settling for anything less. He believes the addition of the newest NBA superstars will give Los Angeles a chance to host an NBA championship parade with red and blue confetti, rather than purple and gold.