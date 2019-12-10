Clippers' Patrick Beverley, Derrick Walton Jr. play hot potato with ball at conclusion of win over Pacers

NBA players are typically very aware of their stats. That's why you'll often see a player release a long heave just after the buzzer of the quarter sounds so that a likely miss doesn't drag down their shooting percentage. The same goes for turnovers; players like to avoid those when possible, which is why at the end of games you'll often see a player toss the ball to his teammate just before the buzzer sounds when the team is going to take a shot clock violation. This move results in a turnover for the receiving player, or so many players think.

The reality is that a shot clock violation counts as a team turnover, and not an individual turnover, meaning the player holding the ball doesn't actually get charged with an individual turnover. That didn't stop Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley from having some fun with young teammate Derrick Walton Jr. at the conclusion of the Clippers' 110-99 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night though. Beverley and Walton Jr. engaged in a quick game of 'hot potato' which you can see below:

Patrick Beverley playing hot potato for the final turnover 😂 pic.twitter.com/sUkSKN9ImU — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 10, 2019

Neither player would have actually been charged with a turnover in this situation, but for Clippers fans it's nice to see the players interacting in a friendly, playful manner. The NBA regular season is a long, arduous grind, and small gags like this one orchestrated by Beverley help to break up the monotony and can boost morale.