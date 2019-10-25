Clippers' Patrick Beverley trolls Warriors fans leaving Thursday's game early

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has never been shy when it comes to voicing his opinion. Late in Thursday's 141-122 Clippers win over the Golden State Warriors, several fans began filing out of the brand new Chase Center with the game getting out of hand. Upon seeing a large number of Warrior fans leaving the arena, Beverley put his trolling skills to good use and yelled "Hey, where y'all going?"

The Clippers dominated from the opening tip and outscored the Warriors in each of the first three quarters. Veteran guard Lou Williams was the normal spark plug off the bench as he scored 22 points on 5-of-11 shooting and added eight assists.

Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard picked up right where he left off in the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard scored 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting and dished out a team-high nine assists on the night.

With four minutes left in the game, the Chase Center had quite a few empty seats as fans decided to make an early exit after a less-than-stellar performance from the defending Western Conference champions.

This was the Warriors' first regular season game in their new arena after previously calling Oracle Arena in Oakland home. Versatile forward Draymond Green admitted that the Warriors' defense was "atrocious" after allowing the Clippers to shoot a mind-blowing 62.5 percent from the floor.

It's hard to blame Golden State fans for migrating towards the exit a little prematurely. After all, the Warriors shot just 39.4 percent as a team and Stephen Curry missed 12 of his 20 field goal attempts.