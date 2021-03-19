Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is about to be a little lighter in the pocket. On Friday, George was fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating for comments he made after the Clippers' 105-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the league announced.

From the NBA:

LA Clippers' forward Paul George has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. George made his comments to the media following the Clippers' 105-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 17 at American Airlines Center.

George was unhappy with what he perceived to be a lack of calls that went the Clippers' way, despite their consistent aggression on the offensive end. The Clippers shot a total of 11 free throws against the Mavs -- a number that George clearly thought should be higher.

"We're putting a lot of pressure at the rim," George said, via ESPN. "It's insane that we're not getting these calls. But it is what it is. It's nothing new to me. Hopefully, we'll send a bunch of clips in. League's gotta take a look at this... "Can't go too much further than that -- it's a bunch of lies. They know what's going on.

"I mean, our job is to be aggressive, attack," George added. "We can't do much more than that, right? If they not gonna call it, they not gonna call it. And that's the suck part about it, because we're not flopping players. We're not players that's like throwing our bodies into other players."

The Clippers are set to square off against the Mavericks again on Friday night. It will be interesting to see if George's comments have any impact on the way that the game is called.