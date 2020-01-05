Clippers' Paul George hits an over-the-backboard circus shot while drawing a foul that you must see to believe

Paul George received a surprisingly low number of fan votes when the first All-Star ballots were released this past week -- his 280,000 good enough for fourth place among Western Conference front-court players.

It's not that he deserves more votes than the three players ahead of him -- Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- but as a guy who's been the Clippers' best player plenty of nights, and when you factor in the Los Angeles fanbase factor, you wouldn't figure Pascal Siakam, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum would be blowing by him with their respective Eastern Conference votes.

It's no big deal. George is going to make the All-Star team either way. But if the shot he hit on Sunday has anything to do with it, those voting numbers could skyrocket in the next round of results.

It happened early in the third quarter of the Clippers' game vs. the Knicks. George drove a lane between rookie RJ Barrett and a half-heartedly-digging Julius Randle. George drew the contact, and got the whistle, as his momentum was carrying him out of bounds on the baseline. He threw up a prayer shot from behind the backboard ... and, well, watch for yourself:

If there was an award for Shot of the Year, it wold be pretty hard to top that entry. That is so soft. It's like something Steph Curry would screw around with during warmups. To hit this shot in a game, plus the foul, is Globetrotters stuff. That George missed the ensuing free throw to blow the 3-point play is a tragedy.