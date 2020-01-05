Clippers' Paul George hits an over-the-backboard circus shot while drawing a foul that you must see to believe
If there was a Shot of the Year award, it would be tough to top this one
Paul George received a surprisingly low number of fan votes when the first All-Star ballots were released this past week -- his 280,000 good enough for fourth place among Western Conference front-court players.
It's not that he deserves more votes than the three players ahead of him -- Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis -- but as a guy who's been the Clippers' best player plenty of nights, and when you factor in the Los Angeles fanbase factor, you wouldn't figure Pascal Siakam, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum would be blowing by him with their respective Eastern Conference votes.
It's no big deal. George is going to make the All-Star team either way. But if the shot he hit on Sunday has anything to do with it, those voting numbers could skyrocket in the next round of results.
It happened early in the third quarter of the Clippers' game vs. the Knicks. George drove a lane between rookie RJ Barrett and a half-heartedly-digging Julius Randle. George drew the contact, and got the whistle, as his momentum was carrying him out of bounds on the baseline. He threw up a prayer shot from behind the backboard ... and, well, watch for yourself:
If there was an award for Shot of the Year, it wold be pretty hard to top that entry. That is so soft. It's like something Steph Curry would screw around with during warmups. To hit this shot in a game, plus the foul, is Globetrotters stuff. That George missed the ensuing free throw to blow the 3-point play is a tragedy.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Should Zion sit the entire season?
There are different ways to look at this, but ultimately you can't bubble wrap an athlete forever
-
Clippers get booed during loss to Grizz
While the Clippers lost by 26 points to the Grizzlies, they are still a team learning to jell...
-
Report: Lakers listening to Kuzma offers
Kuzma has struggled in a new role with the Lakers this season
-
Report: Kevin Love erupts at Cavs GM
Kevin Love is not happy in Cleveland, but the Cavaliers haven't found a trade for him yet
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 5 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Knicks vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Knicks vs. Clippers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...