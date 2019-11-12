Clippers' Paul George to make season debut on road against Pelicans Thursday, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers are off to a 7-3 start to the season, tied for second in the Western Conference and look like a team that will be fighting to go to the NBA Finals this season. Kawhi Leonard has looked like the top player in the league on most nights, and the Clippers' bench is the best in the league.

The Clippers have done all this while patiently waiting on the highly-anticipated arrival of Paul George, who has been rehabbing from two offseason shoulder surgeries. The wait is just about over as Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports that George will be back in the starting lineup during the team's upcoming road trip this week.

Los Angeles will travel to play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, followed by a trip to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans, the latter of which Haynes' says George will make his debut. George has not played since losing in the first round of the playoffs last season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Before George injured his shoulder in February, he was having a career year and, in fact, in the running for MVP before the second half of his season was derailed by soreness in his shoulder. Now that he's fully recovered, the Clippers will finally get to see what their summer investment will look like at full strength.

The pairing of Leonard and George seems like a match made in heaven on offense, and on defense George will fit in seamlessly next to Patrick Beverley and Leonard. While there is no word yet whether George will be on a minutes restriction, you have to think that the Clippers will be as cautious as possible when dealing with his workload to start.

Last season, George averaged a career-high in points (28), rebounds (8.2) and assists (4.1), and oftentimes looked like the best player on the Thunder. Now next to Leonard, and with the deep bench the Clippers have, George will be on a team capable of winning a championship for years to come for the first time in his career.