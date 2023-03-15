The Los Angeles Clippers faced a scary situation off the court last month when they were heading on a trip to take on the Denver Nuggets. On Feb. 25, their plane was hit by lighting and dropped in altitude several times, as reported by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

The plane landed safely in Colorado, but the experience definitely shook the athletes. The lighting strike left a mark on the tail of the Delta Air Lines plane.

"Ngl we thought it was over wit," tweeted Clippers guard Bones Hyland.

Hyland wasn't the only one who was left uncomfortable by that experience. Eric Gordon told ESPN that he and other players were trying to nap when the incident happened, but "everybody was up after that for sure."

Fortunately nobody was hurt and the Clippers made it to their game. They ended up losing to the Nuggets 134-124 in overtime on Feb. 26 and then lost their next three games.

However, the Clippers have bounced back and are riding a three-game winning streak. Ty Lue's team is currently sixth in the Western Conference standings, holding a 36-33 overall record. Next up, the Clippers are set to host the Golden State Warriors -- a team with the overall record -- on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.