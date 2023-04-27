Two months after the signing of Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers president Lawrence Frank said that the team wants to re-sign him in the offseason. The addition was initially controversial, as Westbrook had proven to be an extremely poor fit with the Los Angeles Lakers -- even on a minimum contract, there was a risk that he'd upset the balance of the Clippers' ecosystem. Franchise players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard wanted him, though, as did coach Tyronn Lue, and their logic -- that Westbrook would juice their transition game, take some pressure off the stars and thrive with shooters around him -- turned out to be sound.

"We want to bring Russell back," Frank told reporters at his end-of-season media availability on Thursday, via Clutch Points' Tomer Azarly. "I give him a ton of credit, and I think It's a great example of when you have a trust in your partnership. T-Lue, PG, Kawhi advocated strongly for Russ. We sat down, we discussed it; we sat down with Russ, Ty Lue and myself. And you feel really, really good for what Russ was able to do. And you guys get to see what he brings on the floor, but he brings a great energy and spirit every single day to the team, around the building, and it's good 'cause it filled something that we needed. You love when guys get second chances and just knock it out of the park."

Westbrook will be a free agent in July, and Frank noted that what he does will be "a choice he's earned." Frank also credited him for fitting in, both as a complementary piece and, when both Leonard and George were injured against the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs, as the primary playmaker.

"He adapted," Frank said, via Clutch Points. "He basically said, 'Hey, what do you need from me? What can I give to you?' When you come in with that approach -- and he had to be highly adaptable because the role we described to him when we sat down became totally different than what it was at the end."

The Clippers' season ended in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns with Leonard and George sidelined. While Frank said that the front office will "explore all possibilities" when it comes to improving the roster -- "we're open-minded, we're creative," he said, via Justin Russo -- it sounds like he'd like a great deal of continuity. In addition to Westbrook, the Clippers would like fellow midseason additions Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon to return, per Russo, and said definitively that Lue will return.

"Why wouldn't he be back? Of course, he's back," Frank said, via Clutch Points. "Ty is a terrific coach."

Frank also told reporters that the Clippers remain committed to Leonard and George as the centerpieces of the franchise.

"We're gonna continue to build around those guys, and every which way," he said, via Russo.

In Westbrook's end-of-season press conference, the 34-year-old nine-time All-Star said: "I love it here. I love the people, just the fans overall embracing not just me but my family and close friends." He said, however, that, in terms of making a decision about his future, he will "cross that bridge when I get there."

In 21 regular-season games with the Clippers, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points on 56.2 percent true shooting, plus 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 30.2 minutes. In five playoff games, he averaged 23.6 points on 50.9 percent true shooting, plus 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 38.5 minutes, while playing perhaps the best defense of his entire career.

Given how well this partnership worked out, it's difficult to imagine Westbrook leaving this situation for another one ... if all things are equal. If the Clippers do not turn out to be the highest bidder for his services, though, then he could have a difficult decision to make.