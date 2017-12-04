Clippers Recall Gallinari, Teodosic, and Brice Johnson From Agua Caliente

Apparently, Gallinari and Teodosic were assigned to AC just so they could get a practice in for the day before returning to the NBA

So I was wrong earlier today: the Clippers only assigned Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari to Agua Caliente so they could get a practice in today before joining the NBA squad on Tuesday. The Clippers are actually practicing tomorrow, so it will be a nice chance for Milos and Gallo to get a bit acclimated with the rest of the team before the Timberwolves game on Wednesday.

It’s still possible that Gallinari and Teodosic are only going to practice with the Clippers on Tuesday and not play against the Wolves, but if they are with the team and active I’m guessing that they suit up and play. Having both guys back at the same time should help the Clippers out immensely, though it’s quite likely that they come out of the gates a bit rusty.

Gallinari and Teodosic will presumably start right away, making the starting lineup a much more fearsome offensive group: Milos-Austin Rivers-Wes Johnson-Gallinari-DeAndre Jordan. Gallo and Milos should inspire more passing and ball movement on offense, and will provide much needed shooting and spacing as well.

Doc will now face some tough rotation choices, as Milos and Danilo’s return probably push a couple of the Clippers’ youngsters out of the rotation. I suspect that Sindarius Thornwell might still get a few minutes, but that Jawun Evans will return to the end of the bench. CJ Williams has already been sent back down to Agua Caliente. Jamil Wilson looked good on Saturday and Sunday, so Doc might still have him as the backup power forward over Sam Dekker, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back down in Ontario sometime soon either.

Brice Johnson was also brought back up, but he is firmly out of the rotation.

This is incredibly exciting news for the Clippers. Let’s hope that Gallinari and Teodosic can play on Wednesday, and that they look like they are well and truly recovered from their injuries. Good tidings have finally arrived!