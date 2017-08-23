Clippers reportedly hire Thunder executive Michael Winger as new general manager

Oklahoma City Thunder executive Michael Winger has agreed in principle to join the Los Angeles Clippers as the team's new GM, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Winger was reportedly offered the job late last week, and wasted no time agreeing to a multiyear deal, the report says.

Winger has spent the last seven years in Oklahoma City as the assistant general manager/team counsel for the Thunder learning under mastermind Sam Presti. Prior to joining Oklahoma City, he spent five years learning under ex-GM Danny Ferry in Cleveland. In his new role in L.A., he will report to Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank.

Winger will be replacing head coach Doc Rivers in the GM role after he was stripped of his duties earlier this summer, and is another piece of the Clippers' new-look front office regime that might be facing a rebuild after the departure of All-Star point guard Chris Paul earlier this summer.