Given their star power at the top, depth through the bottom and championship-level coach, the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the favorites -- if not the favorite -- to win the 2019-20 NBA title. Getting there won't be easy, however, since even if the league is able to avoid a COVID-19-related shutdown, the Clippers will still have to contend with a stacked Western Conference with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers as potentially their final hurdle before the NBA Finals.

The Clippers' bubble experience hasn't been the greatest so far, as Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams all exited due to personal situations. Williams' trip to Atlanta became a lot less personal when he was investigated by the league for a dinner he had at a strip club, which resulted in a 10-day quarantine rather than the four-day minimum. The Clippers have perhaps the NBA's best postseason player in Kawhi Leonard and the talent and experience to go all the way, but there are still legitimate questions as to what this team looks like with a full and healthy roster -- something we haven't seen all season long.

Here's a look at the Clippers' roster, schedule and some key storylines for the season restart.

Clippers roster

Players sitting out: None

Clippers schedule

All times Eastern

July 30 vs. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Aug. 1 vs. Pelicans, 6 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Suns, 4 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Mavericks, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Trail Blazers, 1 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs. Nets, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Aug. 14 vs. Thunder, TBA

Key storylines

So much for a full team: Heading into the bubble we were all excited to see what the Clippers look like with a full, healthy roster -- turns out we'll have to wait a bit longer. Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet arrived late to the bubble. Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley left with family emergencies. And Lou Williams ... well, we all know about Sweet Lou's Atlanta journey. So we likely won't see the Clippers at full strength at least until the middle of the seeding games, and possibly not until the playoffs. The good news is that with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, it may not matter.

Playoff Kawhi: The conversation surrounding Leonard's place among the all-time NBA greats is tricky because of load management and his lost season with the Spurs, but he will no longer be able to be ignored if he wins his third title and Finals MVP with third team. The feat would be unprecedented, and could move him past LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Steph Curry -- whoever you have as the league's top player -- if he hasn't already passed them.

Healthy PG: George never quite looked like himself this season coming off of surgery on both shoulders last offseason and nagging injuries throughout the year, but he looks to be fully recovered for the restart. George ascended to the MVP conversation last season when healthy, so he could put the Clippers over the top if he can get back to that form on both ends of the court. When George and Leonard have played together the Clippers have been nearly unbeatable, so it's scary to think that a healthy George can take them to an even higher level.

Home away from home: One possible benefit of finishing the season in Orlando is that the Clippers won't have to play a potential Western Conference finals series against the Lakers at Staples Center in Los Angeles. That would have essentially amounted to seven home games for the Lakers, and now the Clippers get to face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. in a neutral setting in the bubble -- if they both can get there.