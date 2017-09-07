Clippers selling Hollywood-style courtside seats behind team benches for $175K
It breaks down to about $4K per game if you take all preseason and regular-season games into account
The Los Angeles Clippers are selling "Star Courtside" seats on the floor of the Staples Center near the team benches for the upcoming season, but the up-close-and-personal seating's going to cost you.
Big time.
According to ESPN, one of the eight seats is going for a cool $175,000. But don't worry -- that includes access to the team's all-inclusive clubs, an in-seat waiter service, and valet parking with exclusive access to a VIP entrance.
Not sold yet? What about the chance to be seen on national television?
"The seats can be seen on television, so it can be for someone who wants to be seen. It is, after all, Hollywood," Clippers president Gillian Zucker told ESPN. "Companies, agencies or just a hard-core fan who wants to get closer."
The seating is a new offering from the Clippers this season, as the the team broke up its long scorers table to create the space. And while $175,000 might seem like a lot -- OK, yeah, it's a lot -- it breaks down to $4,070 per game if you take all 43 preseason and regular-season games at the Staples Center into account.
Gillian noted that current courtside ticket holders will have first dibs on the new seat offerings before it opens up to the general public to buy.
-
NBA offers players support in activism
Adam Silver and Michele Roberts co-signed the letter, which was sent to players ahead of training...
-
Crowder recounts trade with dying mom
Crowder recalls the moment he told his dying mother he'd been traded to the Cavs
-
Report: NBA considering lottery reform
The potential reform could be voted in as early as the 2017-18 season
-
Report: Dubs yet to pay for title parade
Warriors owner Joe Lacob promised the crowd during the celebration that the team would cover...
-
Analyzing playoff odds for all 30 teams
A look at each team's odds of making the postseason, and where the good value is to be fou...
-
Isaiah: I want to be 'greatest player'
Thomas was introduced as a Cavalier on Thursday
Add a Comment