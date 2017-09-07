Clippers selling Hollywood-style courtside seats behind team benches for $175K

The Los Angeles Clippers are selling "Star Courtside" seats on the floor of the Staples Center near the team benches for the upcoming season, but the up-close-and-personal seating's going to cost you.

Big time.

According to ESPN, one of the eight seats is going for a cool $175,000. But don't worry -- that includes access to the team's all-inclusive clubs, an in-seat waiter service, and valet parking with exclusive access to a VIP entrance.

It's going to cost you a pretty penny to sit near Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. USATSI

Not sold yet? What about the chance to be seen on national television?

"The seats can be seen on television, so it can be for someone who wants to be seen. It is, after all, Hollywood," Clippers president Gillian Zucker told ESPN. "Companies, agencies or just a hard-core fan who wants to get closer."

The seating is a new offering from the Clippers this season, as the the team broke up its long scorers table to create the space. And while $175,000 might seem like a lot -- OK, yeah, it's a lot -- it breaks down to $4,070 per game if you take all 43 preseason and regular-season games at the Staples Center into account.

Gillian noted that current courtside ticket holders will have first dibs on the new seat offerings before it opens up to the general public to buy.