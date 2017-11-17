Clippers Send Williams, Johnson to Agua Caliente, Call Up Jamil Wilson
Some third string shuffling between the NBA and G-League
Yesterday, the L.A. Clippers announced that they had assigned Brice Johnson to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, their NBA G-League affiliate. LAC also transferred two-way player C.J. Williams back to ACCO and pulling Jamil Wilson, their other two-way player, up to the NBA roster.
Williams made his NBA debut this week but played only a total of 27 seconds across two games for the Clippers. Wilson has never played in the NBA but seems to be held in higher regard by Doc Rivers’ staff and could have a chance to make his debut tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Brice Johnson has bounced back and forth between LAC and ACCO, but seems unlikely to get real minutes in a crowded frontcourt behind players like Wesley Johnson, Sam Dekker, and Montrezl Harrell. The Clippers recently declined Johnson’s team option for the 2018-19 season, showing a lack of faith in the former first round pick.
