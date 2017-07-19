Clippers star Blake Griffin expects to return from toe injury by training camp
It had been reported that his injury and recovery could hold the All-Star out until December
Blake Griffin's toe injury and surgery that ended his season with the Clippers reportedly included a recovery that could have held him out until December, but the newly-signed forward has other ideas about his return.
In a media session on Wednesday, Griffin shared that he expects to be back "by training camp," adding that he's seen five different specialists who said that timeline is realistically plausible.
That's good news for Griffin and the Clippers, who go into this season without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who left to join James Harden and the Houston Rockets this offseason.
Griffin signed a five-year, $173 million deal, stabilizing the franchise for the long-term with a bonafide star. Getting Griffin back and healthy at the beginning of camp would go a long way to ensuring there is no significant drop-off to start the season.
In seven seasons with the Clippers, Griffin has averaged 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds.
