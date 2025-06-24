A woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden of negligence related to the actions of his security team during a New Year's Eve party at his Houston home in 2024. The lawsuit, filed in Harris County, Texas, alleges that the plaintiff, Marisa Watley, was sexually assaulted by Harden's nephew, Justice Armani Blackburn, while she was unconscious at the party. Watley is seeking a jury trial, along with economic, compensatory and punitive damages, according to the complaint.

The filing claims Watley's two friends were removed from the residence by Harden's security staff while Watley remained inside. Concerned for her safety, the friends contacted Watley's sister, who then reached out to Harden's sister -- Blackburn's mother -- for help.

According to the lawsuit, Harden's sister sent a photo of Watley to security personnel in an effort to verify whether she was still in the house. The guards allegedly responded that the woman inside was not Watley, although the lawsuit claims she was still in the mansion at the time.

The complaint argues that Harden's security team failed to properly respond to external efforts to locate Watley and could have prevented the alleged assault. It also alleges that Harden is "vicariously liable" for the actions of his security team and their corporate employer, both of whom are named as defendants.

"Since New Year's Day, when I reported the rape by Mr. Blackburn to the police, I have remained puzzled by how Mr. Harden's security behaved that day -- it is painful to imagine that this all could have been stopped in time. I hope this complaint pushes security employees generally to act more responsibly when women are in danger," Watley said in a statement.

Harden, 35, is an 11-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA First Team selection. He won the league's MVP award in 2018 while playing for the Houston Rockets.

"Ms. Watley has shown great strength and courage in coming forward to hold Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Harden accountable for what happened to her on New Year's Day in Mr. Harden's mansion," a statement from Watley's attorneys read. "This rape was immediately reported to the police, and we will bring Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Harden to justice through the civil justice system."