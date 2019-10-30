Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to sit out against Jazz on Wednesday night due to load management

When Kawhi Leonard was with the Toronto Raptors last season, the team made sure that by the time the playoffs rolled around, Leonard wasn't burnt out. He only played in 60 regular-season games, and never played in both games of a back-to-back. The plan worked perfectly as Leonard was an absolute monster in the postseason, helping lead the Raptors to their first NBA championship.

After Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason, many wondered if "load management" would follow him to Los Angeles. The Clippers said there won't be as strict of a plan in place, and even Leonard himself said it wouldn't be the same, because last year he was injured and "that's the only way he could play the schedule."

While that might still be the case as the season goes on, Leonard is out for Wednesday night's game against the Utah Jazz due to -- you guessed it -- load management. The Clippers officially listed its star as out due to "load management, knee" after the NBA now requires teams to list a specific body part.

The game against the Jazz is the first night of a back-to-back for the Clippers, but Leonard will play against the Spurs Thursday night at the Staples Center, according to Doc Rivers. While fans might gripe about Leonard missing the game -- which is also nationally televised too -- for rest, it's ultimately the right move. Just based on last season alone, what the Raptors did with Leonard was incredibly smart, and given his injury history it makes sense. This Clippers team has the potential to win an NBA championship this season, and while winning regular-season games is part of the journey to get there, if Leonard sits out a few games here and there it's important to remember winning in June is the goal, not October and November.

Without Paul George, Leonard has had to carry a lot of the offensive load in the starting lineup for the Clippers on a nightly basis, while being their best defender on the other end of the floor. He's averaging a career-high 27 points a night, and aside from the blowout win against the Warriors, has played in tight games to start the season.

Health was the biggest concern for the Clippers heading into the 2019-20 season. George is already out until at least mid-November, so if Leonard needs a night off, you let him take it. When this team is at full strength they have the potential to win a championship, so it's crucial to make sure that when April comes around, both Leonard and George are feeling as energized as if it were the start of the regular season, and Rivers knows that.

"Our goal is to have him playing and being fresh all year, and we're doing that so far," Rivers said via ESPN. "I keep saying this: He's not the only guy we're having those conversations with, and every team is doing it. We're just trying to do it, I don't know, I'm trying to say more efficiently than others. But we're learning as we go."