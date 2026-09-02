The Los Angeles Clippers released a scathing statement on Wednesday after receiving significant punishments from the NBA stemming from an investigation into salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers said they "vehemently reject" the NBA's findings that the team circumvented salary cap rules in relation to Leonard's endorsement deals and will "vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available to us." The Clippers characterized the investigation, conducted by a law firm at the NBA's behest, as "heavily biased" and "seeking to justify a predetermined narrative rather than facts and evidence."

"What the league told us privately differs from what it announced today publicly, and they have not held themselves close to the standard commissioner [Adam] Silver set at the start of this investigation to ensure its fairness and accuracy," the team said. "For the past year, we cooperated fully and in good faith and we will now fight just as hard to demonstrate our innocence. We intend to vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available to us and look forward to an ethical and impartial arbitration process."

NBA hammers Clippers, Steve Ballmer for salary cap circumvention as Kawhi Leonard avoids suspension Sam Quinn

The NBA announced Wednesday that after a yearlong investigation spurred by a bombshell report from journalist Pablo Torre, it found "a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations by the Clippers organization."

As a result, the league issued the following punishments, which will impact Leonard, the Clippers organization, owner Steve Ballmer and other team executives:

The Clippers forfeited five first-round NBA Draft picks from 2029 to 2033.

The Clippers were fined $30 million.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was suspended from "all league and team activities" for one year.

Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker was suspended for a year without pay.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was suspended without pay for six months.

Leonard must pay the NBA $700,000 "in connection with his violations."

Dennis Robertson, Leonard's uncle and former business manager, is banned for five years from "conducting business or otherwise engaging with NBA teams and their affiliates on behalf of or with respect to any player, employee, or other league or team personnel."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he is "deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations" of NBA rules by the Clippers.

"The NBA's collectively bargained system for determining player compensation is a fundamental component of the basketball competition that the league oversees for the benefit of the teams and players and ultimately the fans," Silver said. "I am deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations of our rules and by the Clippers' institutional and leadership failures that led to this misconduct. The severity of the penalties reflects the seriousness of the violations."

Can the Clippers appeal the NBA's punishments?

The Clippers' ability to contest the league's findings appears to be limited. The NBA, in its press release, said it and the NBA Players Association "have entered into an agreement confirming these penalties are final and binding on all parties."

Marc Stein reported that there is nothing in the NBA's bylaws that would allow the Clippers to appeal the punishments, and they would likely have to "mount any appeal or arbitration case through external channels." That could mean through the court system.

In a letter to Silver, the Clippers vowed to explore "every legal remedy to address this gross injustice."

"This investigation has been flawed from the outset," the letter reads. "And your decision to issue this report without any notice to the Clippers or their counsel is inexcusable. This type of witch hunt flies in the face of fundamental fairness and the integrity of the league and of this sport that we all love. We are exploring every legal remedy to address this gross injustice."

What the Clippers' desire to protest the punishments means for the suspensions handed out to Ballmer, Frank and Zucker, as well as the pending Leonard trade, is unclear. Earlier this summer, the Clippers agreed to trade Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, but the deal was held up due to the league's investigation.