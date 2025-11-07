Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Los Angeles Clippers battle the Phoenix Suns in an NBA Pacific Division matchup on Thursday night. Los Angeles is coming off a 126-107 loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, while Phoenix dropped a 118-107 decision at Golden State that same night. The Clippers (3-4), who are 0-2 on the road this season, are 1-1 against divisional foes. The Suns (3-5), who are 3-1 on their home court, are 1-2 within the division. James Harden (personal) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) are out for Los Angeles, while Phoenix will be without Dillon Brooks (groin).

Tip-off from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Suns lead the all-time series 142-102, but the Clippers earned a 129-102 win on Oct. 24. Phoenix is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Suns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. The Suns are -144 on the money line (risk $144 to win $100), while the Clippers are +121 (risk $100 to win $121).

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -2.5 at DraftKings Clippers vs. Suns over/under: 224.5 points Clippers vs. Suns money line: Los Angeles +121, Phoenix -144 Clippers vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine Clippers vs. Suns streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Suns can cover

Veteran guard Devin Booker, entering his 11th season, helps power the Phoenix offense. He is averaging 31 points, seven assists and 3.9 rebounds in 36.8 minutes per game in eight starts. He registered a double-double with 28 points and 13 assists in a 130-118 win over San Antonio on Sunday. He had 38 points, four assists and three rebounds in the loss at Golden State.

Also leading the offense is guard Grayson Allen. In eight games, all starts, he is averaging 16.4 points, five assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.6 minutes. He scored 16 points, while adding five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes. In a 138-134 overtime loss at Utah, Allen scored 23 points, while dishing out five assists and grabbing two rebounds. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Clippers can cover

With its top two scorers out, Los Angeles will turn to center Ivica Zubac to help pick up some of the scoring slack. In seven games, all starts, he is averaging 13.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29 minutes. In a 126-124 win over New Orleans on Oct. 31, he scored 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds and three blocks. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds in a 98-79 loss at Golden State.

Forward Derrick Jones Jr. is one of five Clippers averaging double-digit scoring. In seven games, all starts, he is averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24.4 minutes. In the loss to Oklahoma City, he scored 16 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists. In a 126-124 win over New Orleans, he scored 16 points, while adding three rebounds and two blocks. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Clippers vs. Suns picks

