Bradley Beal has officially completed a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and will sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Clippers were viewed as the likely suitor for Beal's services if he was able to agree to a hefty buyout with Phoenix.

Beal, 32, had a no-trade clause on his previous contract and was set to make over $53 million during the 2025-26 season, which made finding a trade partner extremely unlikely. The three-time NBA All-Star had a whopping $57 million player option for the 2026-27 campaign before he came to terms with a buyout.

Beal will have to give up roughly $13.9 million over the life of his contract to make the buyout work because NBA teams are only allowed to stretch 15% of the current salary cap at a time. Phoenix already has $3.8 million in stretched money owed to Nassir Little and E.J. Liddell on its books.

The Clippers were able to offer Beal up to $5.3 million in salary this upcoming season after using most of their non-taxpayer mid-level exception to sign center Brook Lopez. The Clippers also made a trade that saw Norman Powell go to the Miami Heat and John Collins come to Los Angeles in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz.

Beal appeared in 53 games and averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game during his second season with the Suns.