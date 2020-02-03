Clippers trade rumors: Los Angeles expected to make at least one deal before looming Feb. 6 deadline

It's officially NBA trade deadline week. As contending teams try to strengthen their chances at a championship in June, the rumor mill continues to churn with potential deals on the horizon for teams like the Lakers, 76ers and Clippers. Every contender can stand to improve in some way as the playoffs near, and the Clippers are aware of that even after having the best offseason in franchise history.

The Clippers sit second in the West with a 34-15 record, and despite their consistency through the first half of the season, there are still some concerns for this title-contending team. As the deadline nears, many teams around the league are expecting the Clippers to make at least one move to improve their team, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. As reported earlier, the health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is one of the top concerns for the Clippers, per Stein. Both stars have only played 19 games together this season with each dealing with various injuries, coupled with load management to sustain their health. However, the Clippers have managed to stay near the top of the West standings despite their star players missing games here and there. Still, though, adding wing depth is reportedly on the Clippers' radar in the event that one of Leonard or George has to miss a significant amount of time.

The Clippers are also "concerned about their lack of muscle up front," per Stein. He reports that they feel outmatched in the frontcourt against the Lakers' "length." It's clear the Clippers see the Lakers as the biggest threat in the playoffs, and if the postseason were to start today there's a good chance the two Los Angeles teams could meet in the Western Conference Finals. If that's the case, then the Clippers could definitely use another big body on this roster to contend with the size the Lakers possess with Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and, of course, LeBron James. Montrezl Harrell is the Clippers' backup center, and he thrives in that role, averaging a career-high 19.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while playing lockdown defense on the other end of the floor. However, at 6-7 he's undersized at that position, and while the Clippers are 2-0 against the Lakers in the regular season so far, they'll need another big who can contend with the Lakers' size in the playoffs.

As far as wing players go, outside of Leonard and George, the Clippers don't really have much depth there. Although they have managed to get by on the back of their star players and league's best-scoring bench duo in Lou Williams and Harrell, if last year's Finals taught us anything it's that depth matters greatly. If one of George or Leonard was to go down, the Clippers don't have someone else that could step in and not only put up points, but defend on the other end as well. They'll continue to look for ways to gain an advantage heading into the playoffs, and while they're one of the best teams in the league now, there are still moves to be made that could put them over the edge.