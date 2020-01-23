Clippers trade rumors: Los Angeles exploring options to add muscle up front and improve wing depth, per report

The NBA trade deadline is now two weeks away and as contending teams try to acquire solid role players off floundering teams, the rumor mill continues to churn with thoughts of what teams like the Lakers, 76ers and Clippers are thinking. Without a single dominant team in the league like the Warriors from the past five seasons, every contender can stand to improve in some way as the playoffs near, and the Clippers are aware of that even after having the best offseason in franchise history.

The Clippers currently sit third in the West with a 31-14 record, and despite their consistency through the first half of the season, there are still some concerns for this title-contending team. The health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is at the top of the list, according to New York Times' Marc Stein. Heading into the trade deadline, the Clippers are also "concerned about their lack of muscle up front," per Stein. He reports that they feel outmatched in the frontcourt against the Lakers' "length." Leonard continues to sit most second nights of back-to-backs to preserve his body, while George has missed a total of 19 games over the course of the season, including a current seven-game absence with a sore hamstring.

Adding wing depth is reportedly on the Clippers' radar, and they could definitely use another big body on this roster to contend with the size the Lakers possess with Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and, of course, LeBron James. Montrezl Harrell is the Clippers' backup center, and he thrives in that role, averaging a career-high 19.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while playing lockdown defense on the other end of the floor. However, at 6-7 he's undersized at that position, and while the Clippers are 2-0 against the Lakers in the regular season so far, they'll need another big who can contend with the Lakers' size in the playoffs.

As far as wing players go, outside of Leonard and George, the Clippers don't really have much depth there. Although they have managed to get by on the back of their star players and league's best-scoring bench duo in Lou Williams and Harrell, if last year's Finals taught us anything it's that depth matters greatly. If one of George or Leonard was to go down, the Clippers don't have someone else that could step in and not only put up points, but defend on the other end as well. They'll continue to look for ways to gain an advantage heading into the playoffs, and while they're one of the best teams in the league now, there are still moves to be made that could put them over the edge.