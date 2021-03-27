Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 32-13; Los Angeles 30-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Staples Center. If the contest is anything like the Clippers' 136-130 victory from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Thursday as they won 98-85. Los Angeles' point guard Reggie Jackson looked sharp as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at the half for Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, but the Sixers stepped up in the second half for a 109-101 win. Small forward Danny Green gave his former team something to remember him by as he shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points and five rebounds for Philadelphia.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 30-16 and the Sixers to 32-13. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Clippers are a 4-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.