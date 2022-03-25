Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 45-27; Los Angeles 36-38

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between Los Angeles and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 127-115 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Terance Mann, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, the 76ers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 126-121 win. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.

The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Los Angeles got away with a 102-101 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.